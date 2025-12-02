Jet2 (LON:JET2) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,850. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,917.83.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jet2

Jet2 Stock Down 2.9%

JET2 stock traded down GBX 39.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,344.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,357.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,570.82. Jet2 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,088 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,963. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 300.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.