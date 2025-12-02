Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 341.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $500,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,098.34. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

