J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF $CEFS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEFS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Up 2.8%
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $22.70.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.
