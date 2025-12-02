J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. $PLG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) by 125.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,850 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Platinum Group Metals were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

Shares of PLG stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $281.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Platinum Group Metals Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.