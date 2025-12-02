J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,224.37. The trade was a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 13,450 shares of company stock worth $921,064 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

