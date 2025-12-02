J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
