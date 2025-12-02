J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,528 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Humana by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Humana by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 100,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.94.

Humana Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE HUM opened at $242.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.88 and its 200 day moving average is $257.15. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

