J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $608,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust $GUT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

