J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $573,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

