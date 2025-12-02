J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $66.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

