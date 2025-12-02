J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,373 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $726,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

