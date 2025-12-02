J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,031 Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,883,000 after buying an additional 74,607 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,005,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 853,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 644,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 224.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after purchasing an additional 282,159 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DCOR stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

