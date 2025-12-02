Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $14.61 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,000. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,279,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of DexCom by 79,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $350,601,000 after buying an additional 4,011,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DexCom by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,610,000 after buying an additional 3,410,858 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

