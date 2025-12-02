Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 78.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of APOG stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.19%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

