Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 41,583 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,583 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Comstock Resources worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 75.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 239,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 103,329 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,546,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $2,614,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CRK stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRK shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.60.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

