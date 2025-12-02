Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 10,601 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the quarter. W.R. Berkley comprises about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W.R. Berkley worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

