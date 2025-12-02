Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Atkore worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.12. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.61). Atkore had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atkore from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Atkore from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ATKR

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.