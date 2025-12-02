Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.70.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0%

AMAT stock opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $255.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

