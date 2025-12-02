Isthmus Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after buying an additional 2,977,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,184,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,026,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6%

ABT opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

