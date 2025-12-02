Isthmus Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. $TILE

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Interface worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Interface by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $364.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

