Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 362 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Up 3.0%

ACN opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average of $267.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

