Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 25,706 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crane NXT worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the second quarter worth about $647,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 18.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,931,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

