iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF $BYLD Shares Sold by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYLD. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $23.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

