iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $41,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $128.07.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

