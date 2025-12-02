iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO is Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lowered its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,459 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886,588 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,406,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,235,000 after purchasing an additional 846,162 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,333,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 105,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,312,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,242,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

