iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,856 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

