iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,353,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $507,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

