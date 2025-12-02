iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 664.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH opened at $184.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $132.93 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.00.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

