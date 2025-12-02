iShares MSCI South Africa ETF $EZA Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.56% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $39,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZA stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $532.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.