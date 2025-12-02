iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.