iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.3140, with a volume of 35856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 174.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

