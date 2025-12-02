iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.4750. 122,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 74,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,836 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,208 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 65,971 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

