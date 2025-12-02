iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $169.86 and last traded at $170.00. Approximately 28,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 45,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.26.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $867 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

