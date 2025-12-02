iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $21.62. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 7,789,130 shares traded.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

