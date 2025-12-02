iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,044,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,045 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,323 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,400,000 after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

