iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $683.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $674.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

