iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $683.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

