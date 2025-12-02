iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stake Reduced by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,235 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.