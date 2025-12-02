InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Up 30% – Here’s Why

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 103,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 148,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

InZinc Mining Stock Up 30.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.