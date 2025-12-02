Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,545 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 286% compared to the average daily volume of 1,954 call options.

SHOO stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. 250,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,398. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 106.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,316,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

