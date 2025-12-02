Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Financial Group (AFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG):

11/25/2025 – American Financial Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – American Financial Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – American Financial Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – American Financial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – American Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/6/2025 – American Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – American Financial Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

