Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR):

11/24/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $256.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/4/2025 – Broadridge Financial Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

