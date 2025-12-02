Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Stake Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,680,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 671,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 449,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

