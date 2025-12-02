Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

