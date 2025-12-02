Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $41,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,571,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

