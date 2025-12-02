Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 104,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 131,905 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

