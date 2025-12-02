Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VPV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Get Inv Vk Pa Valu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Pa Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Pa Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.