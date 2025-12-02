Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VTN)

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Price Performance

NYSE:VTN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,074. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

