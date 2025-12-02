Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VTN)

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Price Performance
NYSE:VTN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,074. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.
About Inv Vk Invt Ny
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Invt Ny
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Insiders Swarm Vertical Aerospace Stock Ahead of Make-or-Break Reveal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Symbotic Reanimates Market, Long-Term Targets Are Back In Focus
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.