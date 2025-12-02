Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CeriBell, Inc. $CBLL

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 48.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 796,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CeriBell by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 159,698 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,399,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 319,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CeriBell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Insider Activity

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $756,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,075,782.55. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $136,455.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 167,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,405.12. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,224 shares of company stock worth $1,032,300. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

CeriBell Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBLL opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $617.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 12.65. CeriBell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CeriBell

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Articles

