Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 95.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZGN opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on ZGN
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ermenegildo Zegna
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.