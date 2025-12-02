Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 95.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZGN opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZGN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

